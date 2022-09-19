Man asks if he's wrong to ask flight attendant to make woman stop reclining seat.

Flying can be a nightmare. When this man is conflicted on his flight, he takes to the popular Reddit forum to ask:
I was recently on a long (3+ hour) flight. When we got airborne, the woman in front of me reclined her seat back, pressing them down on my kneecaps. I am a tall person (6'5") and generally don't fit into coach seats easily.
I couldn't even put my tray down. Leaning my seat back doesn't really help. I wrangled myself out of my seat and asked her politely, "I'm sorry ma'am, but I wonder if I could impose on you and ask to please raise your seat up just a few inches?