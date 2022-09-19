Someecards Logo
Man asks if he's wrong to ask flight attendant to make woman stop reclining seat.

Maggie Lalley
Sep 19, 2022 | 7:58 PM
Flying can be a nightmare. When this man is conflicted on his flight, he takes to the popular Reddit forum to ask:

"AITA for telling the flight attendant to ask the woman in front of me to raise her seat up because it was pressing on my legs?"

I was recently on a long (3+ hour) flight. When we got airborne, the woman in front of me reclined her seat back, pressing them down on my kneecaps. I am a tall person (6'5") and generally don't fit into coach seats easily.

I couldn't even put my tray down. Leaning my seat back doesn't really help. I wrangled myself out of my seat and asked her politely, "I'm sorry ma'am, but I wonder if I could impose on you and ask to please raise your seat up just a few inches?

Sources: Reddit
