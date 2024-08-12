Flight attendant tells passenger to move seats without asking first, 'I'm starting to feel a little upset.' AITA?

I had already boarded the plane and had sat on my aisle seat when a mother with a baby come in. Her seat was the window one next to mine. I get up to let them get in when the flight attendant asks me if I have the aisle seat.
Once I confirm, she tells me to move to the last row. Her reasoning being “they are a family, let’s have them sit together” (the husband was right behind her and I guess he had a different seat initially?)
No one asked if I minded, and I was honestly caught off guard a little so I did not have time to process so I just went with it. The family did not even acknowledge that someone had to give their seat for them.
Would I have been a jerk if I had demanded I keep my seat? Now in retrospect, as I sit in the last row, I am starting to feel a little upset about it. AITA?
Thank you everyone for your advice!!! Greatly appreciated!!! Answering a few of the questions I have seen so far. Last row was completely empty, so no idea why they did not move the whole family there.
It was not a super long flight (definitely not overseas); more of a 2 hour flight. I am an AAdvantage member and I fly a lot because of work (plenty of miles and upgrades and such).
I did not pay for the seat, but when I checked in I did specifically pick an available seat towards the middle of the plane just because i prefer not to be at the very back (bumpier flight as well as odor due to the restrooms being nearby)
I don’t have any kids, however, I realize parents want to sit nearby. I would have not minded giving up the seat if asked (has happened before on another flight). I guess the ‘entitlement’ kinda caught me off guard.
-Definitely not a 50 year old toddler or a Karen/Ken lol. (More of a 27 year old millennial minding my own business) Actually, the reason why I am bringing it up here is precisely because I want to understand if this situation calls for some type of response on my end (next time if it happens).
For those concerned, you can rest assured the family was not inconvenienced, nor were they miserable.
NoContest9016 said:
OP, you are not the only one. I hate it when flight attendants does this. There was once when I was seated at the middle aisle seat with a child and his mother. The flight attendant came over and ask if I can change my seat with the father seated right at the back.
I told the flight attendant "no, I’m not moving". The flight attendant went away and I thought all is well. After awhile, the same flight attendant came back and asked me again to change my seat stating that the father felt 'unsafe' with me seating with his family.
Now, I got really offended by the flight attendant and the family. I told the flight attendant I will change my seat but I will note down your name and lodge a complaint after. They did eventually apologize to me but I didn’t take the airline again.
rutalia said:
I’d take this up with the company. Hopefully you have names. Did you have to pay extra for that seat? NTA parents can plan ahead too. And can someone tell me why people can’t be separated in the same space for a couple of hours?
Agitated-Wave-727 said:
Honestly since the flight person insisted I’d be scared if I resisted they would get me kicked off of the flight. It’s getting more and more ridiculous how entitled people are that fail to plan and pay ahead. NTA.
Proper_Fun_977 said:
NTA. Complain to the cabin steward and the airline when you reach your destination. That really rude and unnecessary. The husband can sit at the back of the plane just fine.
SeatSix said:
NTA. When people want to sit together, they should take the crappier seats, no the person being asked to move. I would guess the other people in the back row would have preferred to move up.
Sea_Firefighter_4598 said:
NTA. Say you have the aisle seat because of extreme claustrophobia and PTSD. Suggest the people in the back will be more than happy to come sit next to you. Get on the call button and ask for your seat back.