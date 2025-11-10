'AITA for flipping out after my GF gave a guy her number at a bar?'

Upon picking up GF to take her back to my place, she told me how her mom and aunt called her out for flirting with another guy at the bar, which she denied. I was “okay” with the situation until I found out that she had given the guy her number…

I saw red. I told her she ruined her second chance with me and asked her to get out of my car. And once she refused, I started yelling. Very against my nature.

Her excuse was that the guy was the owner of the bar and she wanted him as a reference? For maybe a job? She was drunk so I’m just as confused as you are.