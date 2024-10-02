'AITA for flipping out on my parents over yellow mustard and sour cream?' UPDATED

"AITA for flipping out on my parents over yellow mustard and sour cream?"

While my parents and older brother are generally ok people, they can be very thickheaded about some things. Ever since I was a little kid I didn't like sour cream or yellow mustard. The sour cream I can tolerate if it's already in something. But the yellow mustard I hate. Whenever it's put on or in something other than potato salad, it's all I can taste. My parents and brother love yellow mustard.

And whenever my dad made hot dogs or burgers, he'd wanna sauce them for me. And I'd have to insist on doing it myself or I'd get them covered in mustard. Then he'd act disappointed when I couldn't eat them. And I tried. He and my mom would just say that my sense of taste would change as I got older. But it never did.