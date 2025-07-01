'AITA for flirting with another girl after my girlfriend introduced me as a 'friend?' MAJOR UPDATE

My gf was turning red, and I was also feeling slightly uncomfortable, so after a bit more chitchat I made an excuse and said I got to go, the colleague said I should get her number from my girlfriend, and then I left. Now, when she came back she refused to talk to me, and yesterday she angrily told me that I had "kind of" cheated on her, and hurt her badly.

I replied that although what I did was hurtful, she also needs to own up that introducing me as "just a friend" was hurtful. She refuses to acknowledge it as wrong, saying that she is just socially awkward, and she thought that her colleagues might react weirdly to her dating an Indian guy, as they all are dating white or other Chinese people.