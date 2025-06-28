'AITA for flirting with another girl after my GF introduced me as a 'friend'?'

"AITA for flirting with another girl after my girlfriend introduced me as a 'friend'?"

Me (28M) girlfriend (29F) have been together for more than 2 years. We recently moved city, and she has started working in a new place three months ago. Two days ago was an after-work get-together event at a bar with her coworkers, and she forgot her phone charger at home and her battery was low. I went to give her the extra power bank we have at home, as her phone uses the old USB type.

As I went to her table to give it to her, one of her colleagues asked her who I am. Before I could say anything, she replied "This is my friend *my name*. He agreed to lend me the charger." I was a bit taken aback, and looked to her and said "Friend?". She just laughed and said "you are so funny, thank you for this" and waved to me (as in implying goodbye).