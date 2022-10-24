Someecards Logo
Party guest flushes maxi pad and destroys bathroom, so the host humiliates her.

Sally Ann Hall
Oct 24, 2022 | 6:27 PM
Hosting parties at your home is a whole thing. So what do you do when one of your guests trashes your bathroom and pretends they didn't?

A woman posted her story on Reddit, you decide who the a-hole is:

AITA (Am I the as*hole) for calling out my husband's coworker's wife for trying to flush a maxi pad down our toilet?

u/Express-Swordfish582 writes:

I'm still pretty mad at the whole ordeal. My husband's coworker and his wife are both mad at us, and think I humiliated her but I think her lack of common sense is what did it.

My husband and I recently hosted a cookout at our house for his coworkers, he gets along pretty well with most of them and enjoys hosting. Coworkers wife Julia goes to the hallway bathroom, comes back. I end up going after her, and notice the toilet is clogged and starting to overflow. Something large and white is stuck, I use the plunger to unclog it and lo and behold, a very large bloody maxi pad.

Sources: Reddit
