'My FMIL is threatening to boycott our wedding because I want a prenup.'

ElizaJaneVegas

The red flag is that your future husband discusses private financial matters with his mother. Further, he discusses your professional finances with his mother. Big NO GO. He’s the reason you have this mess on your hands.

A prenup is sensible - what mummy thinks is irrelevant. She doesn’t get a vote or a voice; tell her this now so it doesn’t become a pattern of behavior. And serious conversation with future husband on what is and is not shared across the family is in order. Does he just have poor judgment or does he run to mummy with everything or both?

El_Culero_Magnifico