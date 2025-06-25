'AITA for following someone home in my car after she cut me off? But wait, I'm her neighbor.'

She definitely thought I was following her. She kept looking out the rear window of her SUV. When we turned onto our neighborhood she pulled out her phone and made a call. Excellent. This is the best case scenario for messing with her, I just had to play it cool.

Our street is at the back of the neighborhood, with lots of turns to get there. Still, she takes the most direct route, the one I would have taken anyways.

We get to our street and she pulls into her driveway and as I pull past her and pull into my own driveway, I can see that she is crying into her phone and keeps looking over at me in horror. I get out of my car, give a little wave and a smile and open my trunk, obviously so menacing.