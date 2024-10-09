'AITA for following up on DNA test results that could expose dark family secrets?' UPDATED 2X

"AITA for following up on DNA report?"

I (53M) was born prior to my parents getting married, and am the oldest of four. I have 3 younger sisters. My dad passed away a couple years ago. My mother is in poor health (multiple bypasses, recent stroke, depression), and recently moved in with sister #2.

Last week, 23andMe informed me that I had two half sisters. My dad had at least one affair that we knew about in the 90s, so my sisters and I initially thought that these two girls may be the product of an earlier affair when we lived in the area the two girls are from.