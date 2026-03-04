'AITA for 'abusing' the bus chain so I don’t miss my stop?'

YTA. If you don't recognize your stop, and can't figure out where you are via google maps... set google maps to a location a block or two before your stop. Then once you get to that spot, even if you recognize it slightly after the fact, you're still not past your stop yet. This is a VERY simple issue. The fact you can't figure it out means that you need to be more cognizant to your surroundings, and spend more time using google maps.