"AITA for asking my brother why he needs help cooking dinner?"

Just before this post, my brother (35M) asked me (27M) "hey kiddo, after you're finished your League match, can you come help me make dinner? We're going to do KD with hotdogs because I don't want to do anything super extravagant tonight. I'm in pain and would like the help. My jaw is killing me."

My first thought was, "what does your jaw have to do with cooking?" and my second was "why does a 35-year-old man need help with Kraft Dinner and Hotdogs? Just cut up the hotdogs before you start and follow the directions on the KD boxes". I verbalized the second one, and added a tidbit.