"AITA for asking my ex-husband's GF to stop posting our kids?"

I (33F) have asked multiple times that my ex husband (32M) ask his girlfriend to stop posting our kids on social media. Every ask has been met with lots of conflict and arguing. My favorite line is him claiming I’m being controlling. Here’s some backstory for y’all we were together for 11 years married for 6 we have two kids together and he helps raise my oldest.

We’ve been separated since last Halloween and divorced fully since May. Ex husband and his girlfriend have been together since February, she met my kids about 10 days after she met him and has been in their lives ever since. They live together and she seems to really love my kids.