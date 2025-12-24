'AITA for asking my ex-husband's GF to stop posting our kids?'

I (33F) have asked multiple times that my ex husband (32M) ask his girlfriend to stop posting our kids on social media. Every ask has been met with lots of conflict and arguing. My favorite line is him claiming I’m being controlling. Here’s some backstory for y’all we were together for 11 years married for 6 we have two kids together and he helps raise my oldest.
We’ve been separated since last Halloween and divorced fully since May. Ex husband and his girlfriend have been together since February, she met my kids about 10 days after she met him and has been in their lives ever since. They live together and she seems to really love my kids.
I don’t really have a problem with her except she continues to post my kids on social media with captions that make me and my family members extremely uncomfortable. I don’t post my kids on social media often, and when I do it’s a couple pictures and it’s private just fun updates for long distance family. She’s posting 60-70 pictures at a time and frequently, with captions like “our girls."
She also doesn’t like that I post about the things my ex husband did to me through our relationship so she has my Facebook blocked so most of these posts are being shown to me by close family and friends who see it and are uncomfortable.
My ex husband thinks I’m just trying to be controlling and refuses to do anything about it. Am I the ahole for asking for these posts to be removed and for her to stop posting them?
WhatTheActualFck1 said:
NTA. Talk to a family lawyer. Ask if there’s a possibility of adding a clause that his girlfriends may not post their children’s faces to social media as it is a safety concern. That’s where you should start.
eliteautosound-sales said:
NTA. You have a right to protect your children’s digital privacy and set boundaries regarding their public image, especially with a new partner. Posting "our girls" and sharing dozens of photos after a few months is overstepping, and your concerns about safety and parental roles are valid, not "controlling."
ValentineAllMine said:
NTA. It’s so dangerous to post children on social media.
JurgusRudkus said:
I don’t even post pictures of my OWN kids without their permission, let alone someone else’s. And calling a kid “ours” when you’ve only been dating someone for a few months is crazy. NTA.
Maximum-Artist448 said:
NTA You’re not being controlling, you’re being a parent.
teedeerex said:
ESH it's weird to make your failed relationship facebook's business and she's weird for posting your kids after being asked not to, you're both too obsessed with social media though.
Decent_Tea_1832 said:
ESH. She's a weirdo for posting your kids like that, with those captions, and you're a weirdo for posting about your ex on social media. I totally agree with you and was the same way with pictures of my kid on Facebook when I had it, I would post 1 or 2 every once in a blue moon. For someone that's not their mom to be acting like she's their mom and posting sooo many photos for literally anyone to see? Weird.
EatingCray0ns said:
Sounds like ESH. Have you considered that you’re only fuelling things by posting on social media about your ex?