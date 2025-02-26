'AITA for asking my girlfriend to take a shower?' 'Women don't really sweat much.'

Things are now worse. I can smell her, very badly. Almost to the point where I try not to breathe in too close to her because it's not good. I've tried so long to give hints to get her to shower more, like: "Hey do you want to take a shower together ;)?" But she can't take the hint, and says "Why would we do that, there's only room for 1 under the water anyway"....

One evening, she wanted to lie down on the floor, and stare at a world map she has. She invited me to lie down next to her, and just talk about where we want to go etc. I lasted for about 1 minute, before I had to make up some dumb excuse as to why I had to get up. She then get's upset and says something along the lines of "Why are you leaving? You never do stuff with me" The truth is just I can't be close to her for long.