'AITA for asking my husband to hold his pee during a flight with 2 kids?' 'He did go to the urologist.'

"AITA for asking my husband to hold his pee during flight with 2 kids?"

My husband and I flew a 3.5 hr flight with our 3 mo old and 2.5 yo recently. We were unable to buy seats together so I was in the middle aisle with baby and he was across the aisle of me with the aisle seat and the toddler in the middle.

About an hour into the flight my husband gets up to pee while I’m nursing baby and as soon as he leaves the toddler crawls over to me.

I try to get the toddler to sit on my lap but he causes baby to stop eating so baby is crying on me while I’m trying to hold the toddler and not disrupt the two people I’m sitting next to. Plus my husband got stuck behind the beverage cart so he could grab the toddler for 20 minutes.