'AITA for asking my friend to pay me back for the wine he drank while housesitting?'

LindormRune said:

YTA. You should just chalk this up to miscommunication. You said help yourself to anything in the kitchen. If you had told him prior, "except for that bottle of wine I'm saving for my promotion," you could ask for full compensation. This is on you. Swallow your ego and let this go, my dude. It'll be better for the friendship.

Goofusmaloofus6 said:

It's not unreasonable to expect people not to drink expensive wine, IF they know it's expensive, IF they know you were saving it and IF you asked them not to. But you didn't.