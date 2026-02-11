'AITA for asking my friend to pay me back for the wine he drank while housesitting?'

So I, (26f), had my friend (27m) watch my place and my cat for the weekend. I told him he could "help himself to whatever" in the kitchen which I thought was just like...common sense for snacks and stuff?
I get back and realize he opened this $120 bottle of vintage Barolo I was saving for my promotion. He literally drank the whole thing alone while watching Netflix. When I asked him about it he got all weird and said I "gave him permission" bc the wine was in the kitchen. Like okay but who drinks a hundred dollar bottle of wine without asking first?
I sent him a Venmo for $80 (gave him a discount lol) and now he's calling me tacky and told our group chat I am a bad host. I feel like there’s literally an unwritten rule of guest logic where you don't touch the most expensive thing in the house. If I tell you to help yourself to my garage it doesn't mean you can just drive off in my car?
idk am I the ahole here? He’s making me feel like I am being extra but I feel like he totally took advantage of me…idk it’s also just $120.
Rayonjersey said:
YTA - Expensive and cheap bottles of wine look the same to people who don’t know wine. Be more precise in your instructions for the person doing you a favor. He assumed that you only have cheap bottles of wine because you cavalierly said to help himself. This is tacky.
Nooooope said:
You told him to help himself to whatever. He did. Most people can't distinguish between a $15 and $120 bottle of wine, and most people aren't going to read a receipt you left lying around either. YTA, this one's on you.
LindormRune said:
YTA. You should just chalk this up to miscommunication. You said help yourself to anything in the kitchen. If you had told him prior, "except for that bottle of wine I'm saving for my promotion," you could ask for full compensation. This is on you. Swallow your ego and let this go, my dude. It'll be better for the friendship.
Goofusmaloofus6 said:
It's not unreasonable to expect people not to drink expensive wine, IF they know it's expensive, IF they know you were saving it and IF you asked them not to. But you didn't.
The wine was in the kitchen, you didn't tell them not to drink it and you DID tell them to help themselves to whatever was there. This is 100% on you and you're out of line for trying to make the person who did you a favor pay you. YTA.
MusketeersPlus2 said:
Sorry, but YTA You told him him to help himself to "whatever", so he did. It's possible he didn't know that it wasn't a $20 bottle of wine. But even if he did know what he was opening, you didn't specify that. "Whatever" is really open ended. Live & learn, next time you'll either be specific or you'll put the stuff you don't want touched away.
Narrow_Contract_4349 said:
YTA. You said "help yourself to whatever" and then got mad when he did exactly that
camelCaseCoffeeTable said:
YTA. It’s a crappy lesson, but hopefully you learn it. I have no clue what a $5 bottle of wine looks like or a $3,000 bottle. Not a clue. If you told me to help myself, yeah I’d probably open a bottle of wine. Why wouldn’t I? It’s wine. It costs like $20/bottle tops in my mind
You’ve learned a costly lesson: just because you know the difference in wines, or anything, doesn’t mean others do. You gave him permission and are now demanding payment. That’s tacky. And it makes you the ahole.
Live-Conclusion7371 said:
YTA. If you didn't want him drinking your wine, you should've removed it from the kitchen or been less vague. Also, how was he supposed to know how much the wine was worth, if you didn't tell him?