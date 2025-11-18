"AITA for asking someone to stop filming at a restaurant?"

I went to a late night sushi restaurant after a stressful day at work. There was a group of loud people at a table near us. I was trying to chill and there was a flash of light and one of the group was filming the others with the flash on and myself and my friend were the background (I don’t think that was intentional).

I was annoyed because I hate being filmed but tried to ignore it. They were filming for a couple minutes. They ended the video but starting filming a few minutes later, again with the flash shining at us. I stood up slightly and I mouthed to one of the girls to turn off the flash, she laughs and looks away from me.