'AITA for assigning the chore of dishes to my wife?'

I'm not complaining about most of it because I can do it and my life is much easier than it was before. The problem is my wife's habits. Because her office is so remote, lunch options are limited, so she tends to take all the leftovers from dinner. The issue is that she will leave the dirty, unrinsed containers in her car for days at a time and then just stack them up in the sink for me to deal with.

Between the insanely bad smell and filling up the bottom drawer of the dishwasher every few days with Stanleys, I'm over it. In addition to the numerous cups, she also expects the matching lid and straw to be reassembled before storage.