'AITA for bailing on Christmas dinner because of my uncle's 'jokes?''

30s male here. I’ve been out of work for a bit and I’m actively looking, doing interviews, all that. It’s not a secret, but I also don’t really want it to be the main topic at family stuff. We had a family Christmas dinner this weekend. I went, brought a bottle and dessert, was polite, helped clear plates, tried to just get through it.
My uncle (50s) started with the usual “so when you getting a real job then” type comments. I did the normal laugh-it-off thing and said I’m on it. He kept going all night. Stuff like “must be nice having a permanent holiday” and “maybe Santa can bring you a CV” and “you should try working instead of sitting on that computer”. People laughed, nobody told him to stop.
After the 4th or 5th comment I said, calmly, “can you drop it, I’m here for dinner not to be roasted.” He replied something like “oh come on, it’s just banter, don't be so sensitive." At that point I just got up, said “right, I’m heading off, Merry Christmas everyone," and left.
Now my mum is saying I embarrassed her and I should’ve just ignored him because “that’s how he is” and it made things awkward for everyone. I think he can screw himself. AITA for leaving instead of sitting there and taking it?
habner70 said:
NTA. If my brother was giving my son crap about not having a job, I would call him out on it. I definitely wouldn't take his side over my own son.
habner70 said:
NTA. What a jerk. Someone there should have stepped up and told him to drop it.
RustyCarWheels10 said:
NTA - if that's how he wants to be, he's more than welcome to behave that. However, you do not have to sit there and take it. And if your mom's embarrassed, that's a more of a her issue than a you issue.
CarelessDistance1478 said:
NTA. You proved you were the most adult person in the room by leaving without further comment. Bravo!
PotOfEarlGreyPlease said:
NTA - you did the right thing in leaving, uncle was out of order and the rest of the family should have backed you up.
TheRealOwl said:
NTA, last Christmas most at my place of employment got laid off(got the job back 3 months later before I ever stopped working so yay), but understandably getting that as a Christmas present was not amusing so family just decided to not mention it unless I did it myself so we just had a pleasant time where nobody shit on anybody else.