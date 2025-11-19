'AITA for being an inconsiderate roommate?'

Yet, with her, she is very particular about certain things and has mostly made the rules for the room that we share but also goes to bed earlier than I do, which is something I already mentioned and is something we agreed upon before becoming roommates.

Anyways, the point is, recently I've been staying up later, like not as late as 1:30-2, but around 12:30, to catch up with some old friends, whether that is online or with Facetime. And, when I was on call yesterday, she said, "Since it's Tuesday can you be off the call by 12?," it was 11:30 then, and I understand it's late, however...