"AITA for being annoyed with my dad's $800 Christmas gift?"

For some context, I (18M) and my dad (61M) have had somewhat of a strained relationship for the past few years. To not get into too much detail, my sister (21F) and I recently discovered he's been serially cheating on my mom (54F) since 2021, and it was a pivotal factor in my parents' divorce back in November. In spite of this, he's taken no accountability for any wrong doing in their separation.

As you can imagine, even in the earliest of Christmases, my father has never been much of a participant. He rarely buys gifts beyond last minute pick ups, and we usually have to drag him downstairs to start gift giving, before he takes a step out after a few unboxings.