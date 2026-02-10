'AITA for being honest with another mom?'

I really need an outside opinion because my family tell me I’m right but they also don’t have to deal with the awkwardness here. I have a daughter, “Elena”, who is 13. Elena has a friend called “Kennedy” who is new at school this year. Kennedy’s mom works in the school office (becomes kind of relevant later).
So our house is kind of “The House." Elena doesn’t have a big group of friends but as long as the kids can get their own snacks and not make noise anyone’s welcome. Because of this, Elena never really goes to anyone else’s house, all her friends come to us, we’ve even hosted her friend’s birthday sleepovers.
A couple of weeks ago though, Elena asked if she could sleep over at Kennedy’s house as the next day was a family party and Kennedy had been allowed to invite a friend. I said sure. Again, her mom works in the school office, whenever she’s come to pick Kennedy up she’s been polite. I didn’t see an issue.
But when I went to drop Elena off, my opinion changed. Kennedy’s stepdad is the one who answered the door, and I’m not kidding when I say I haven’t never felt so immediately disturbed by a person. I can’t even explain why. My stomach just lurched. I immediately felt like I needed to hold some kind of conversation with him so that I could at least get a better read on him.
I made some small talk on the porch, during which he proceeded to open an alcoholic drink, and flirtatiously “not believe” I was old enough to have a teenage daughter (after asking me twice how old she was and telling me how similar we look). He also demanded in front of me that Kennedy change her clothes because she was wearing shorts…in her own house.
Kennedy’s mom came home while I was on the porch which made me feel slightly better so I left but when I got home I told my husband he was going to pick Elena up this evening because she was not spending the night there. We made an excuse about a forgotten plan for the next day and fetched Elena before dinner.
I don’t care if everyone thinks I’m crazy or judges me for not letting her stay on no evidence. I grew up where if you had a feeling, you followed it. My husband agreed with me that Elena wouldn’t be going over there again.
So last week, I was at school pick up and bumped into the mom of one of Elena’s other friends, who I’m casual friends with (mom friends, basically). She mentioned she hadn’t seen Elena at Kennedy’s that Sunday at the party (Kennedy had invited this other girl to the Sunday party but not the sleepover).
I said no, Elena hadn’t slept over. My friend asked if it was because of anything in particular and I was honest and said I just don’t want her going over there because the stepdad gives me the creeps. I told my friend about the interaction and she thanked me for telling her and said she’d probably do the same as me. I thought nothing more of it, it didn’t come up again.
Except yesterday at school pick up Kennedy’s mom came outside and confronted me. She said another mom was now not letting her daughter come over because of “males in the house without the mother home” and that she knows it was my fault because I was the one who met her husband.
She said she knows I lied to pick Elena up early. She accused me of being my a snob because Kennedy is at the school on free tuition (which she gets because her mom works there) and of judging her family based on where they live. None of that is true, but there was no convincing her.
I guess I didn’t adequately defend myself because firstly I was in public and didn’t want a scene, and second because being a snob probably sounded better than “your husband seems predatory."
She then said that I was isolating Kennedy by poisoning the other mom. That, I’m not sure I can even say is untrue. But I would want another mom to tell me. You can do what you want with the information but if I had never met the stepdad and someone else felt as uncomfortable as I felt, I would want them to let me know.
That’s why I told her. Because we’re all just trying to look out for our kids. But Kennedy’s mom seemed more upset than angry, and I get that this is embarrassing for her. I also know I don’t have any actual evidence that this man did anything. So now I feel like maybe I was out of line sharing my completely unfounded opinion with my friend. Am I? Do I the whole family an apology?
Brighton_Spores said:
A simple rule in life...If it doesn't feel right, it isn't right. Meeting people or going places that make you feel this way are just ways to put yourself or others in a dangerous or unwanted situation. Listen to yourself, head the warning.
Ill-Reflection165 said:
NTA. Stepdad was waving several red flags. Kennedy's mom should be having a conversation with her husband about appropriate behavior.
RandomNameRandomly said:
NTA. I don't think you were gossiping. You answered a question truthfully. The other mom must have gotten suspicious feedback from her kiddo for her to straight up ask what your thoughts were.
Kennedy's mom is upset because she cant hide her creepy husband. I feel you should keep your doors open to Kennedy because she may need a safe space. You did nothing wrong.
Kyra_Heiker said:
Methinks she doth protest too much. I commend you for listening to your instincts and that protecting your daughter was your first thought. I have heard too many stories about girls at sleepovers and you may have just saved not only your daughter, but the other girl too.
PS_is_BS said:
Definitely not the a-hole. And you are not isolating Kennedy. She's still invited over to your house, right? You're just not letting your daughter sleep over.
Zealousideal-End320 said:
You weren’t judging their house, you were judging behavior. Totally fair to keep your kid safe. You don’t owe her an apology for being honest to a friend about your gut feeling.
Elegant_Pollution_28 said:
NTA but be the snob, and call out the step dad for complimenting you weirdly on drop off. Men need to be shamed more for weird comments when in a marriage.