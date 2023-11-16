"For being upset about not being included in pictures at my daughter's wedding?"

My daughter (32) finally got married last week. She and her now husband have been together 11+ years and this is something the whole family had been waiting to happen for a long time.

They had been engaged for 4 years and I honestly didn't think her man would ever take the plunge. She called me 2 months ago and we got busy getting ready. She already had her dress, they just wanted a small wedding with family and a few friends.



I offered to make her bouquet and then we decided I would make all the corsages and boutonniers. I told her it was my gift even though the amount changed and she did offer to help pay. It was my gift so I just dealt with it.