"AITA for being upset that my friend didn’t pay me for dinner?"

Hi everyone. I’m a 25F and this happened last weekend and it’s still bothering me, so I wanted an outside opinion. I went out to dinner with a close friend of mine (also 25F).

We’ve been friends for a few years and usually things are pretty balanced between us. Sometimes one of us pays and the other Venmos later, or we split the bill. Nothing formal, but it’s never been an issue before.

This time, we went to a nicer restaurant that she suggested. When the check came, she said she had forgotten her wallet and asked if I could cover it and she would send me the money later. I was a little annoyed but said okay because things happen. The bill was around $95 total.