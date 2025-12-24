'AITA for 'betraying' my friends by having a secret boyfriend?'

I sent a few pictures to my group chats saying "hard launch," expecting people to laugh with me, especially since I'm hilariously bad at keeping secrets. Basically everybody blew up at me, telling me I had lied to them for 4 months and that I was being weird and betraying their friendship and trust by not telling them I had a boyfriend.

I hate lying outright so the whole time I was lying by omission, just not telling them I was going on dates and then seeing someone exclusively. I'm mortified and don't want to lose all my friends over something I thought would just be a fun surprise/funny reveal.