'AITA for blocking my stepsister for not being invited to her wedding?'

My sister was an only child before our parents met. She was EXTREMELY spoiled. She collected all the toys from American Girl dolls to Monster High to Littlest Pet shops. If I had something she wanted, she would get it but I wasn’t allowed to have anything she had, which in hindsight is unfair but I was very blind to it.

So I always had one to her twenty or more. She definitely preferred it this way but I was a kid so I didn’t care and never was jealous. The court took my brothers and I away from my mom for neglect so I was happy to have anything.