'AITA for boycotting Thanksgiving with my family?'

PinkieFlamingo78 wrote:

NTA. But your parents failed to protect you and allowed your sister to behave like a monster. Still behaves like one now. I think you should ask your parents to set aside one holiday for you without her there, and if they refuse, then maybe consider stepping back from them as well.

DinaFelice wrote:

"They 'wish we could just get along.'"

"I wish we could get along too. It's a shame that her behavior was never corrected...I gave her so many chances to have a cordial relationship with me, and she's thrown every opportunity away."