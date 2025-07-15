"AITA for breaking up with her after I saw her apartment?"

I had been seeing this girl for a few months. We met through a friend so I had known her a little longer but she was gorgeous and I was super into her. Last Saturday she invited me to her place which I had never been to. She had mentioned her apartment was a mess and I laughed cause I thought she was just being self deprecating, but when we got to her place...hooooly crap dude.

I want to start off by saying I know that people have their reasons for stuff like this and I don't want to be disrespectful in any way. But the state of her apartment was genuinely shocking when I first went in. It was a pretty small place and I'm not just talking about clutter.