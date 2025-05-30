'AITA for bribing my daughter to get in her car seat because it's easier? My husband is upset.'

Then it became something I did every day to get her into her seat and now I do it every time we get in the car. Today my husband 42m was out saying goodbye to us for the day before we left and noticed me bribing our daughter and asked what i was doing, I told him about how I've been bribing her to get her in her booster seat and how it's been working and he was furious.

He asked me how long I planned on bribing her with cookies and toys and if I planned on doing so until we had spent all our money on her tantrums. I told him it was the easiest way to get her into her seat but he was still very upset.

He's been upset with me ever since.