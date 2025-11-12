'AITA for bringing the 'wrong' kind of wine to a coworker's party?'

I (28m) have a coworker "Jane" (30sF) who is a very passionate vegan. Like it's a huge part of her personality and she talks about it a lot, which is cool, whatever floats your boat. We all get along at work. Last weekend she had a few of us over to her place.

I get there, hand it to her, and say thanks for having me. She looks at the label, and I swear to god her face just...dropped. She looks at the bottle like I just handed her a bucket of KFC. She says "Oh. Thanks" in this super flat voice and puts the bottle on a little table in the corner, like a corner of shame, away from all the other food and drinks. The vibe was just WEIRD with me for the rest of the night.