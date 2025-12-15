'AITA for calling out my boyfriend's female friend in front of everyone?'

During that confrontation, I learned she had apparently been saying nice things about me to him - and that he had been downplaying the closeness of their friendship this whole time. I also remember thinking: So the other guy talks badly about his girlfriend to you, and then it’s okay for you to do the same?

The whole situation was humiliating because it happened in front of people who were her friends, not mine. She ended up leaving upset and crying. After she left, I asked my boyfriend if he was texting her, and he replied, “What do you care?” That comment offended me.