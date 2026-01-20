'AITA for calling the family meeting that totally backfired?'

I live with my two best friends Lena (29F) and Chloe (28F). We've been a trio since college. We're all pretty close and our apartment is usually full of good vibes.
Recently I noticed things felt a little off. Lena who works in marketing is super social and always has people over for wine nights.
Chloe a graphic designer is more introverted and needs quiet time to recharge and work on projects. I'm somewhere in the middle. The issue was that Lena would plan these fun group hangouts in our living room and invite a bunch of her other friends. She'd text me and Chloe an open invite but Chloe would often feel pressured to join or else look antisocial.
Whenever Chloe join she’d be clearly exhausted and quiet. Lena started making little jokes about Chloe being a hermit or not fun anymore. Chloe would then get hurt and hide in her room. I felt stuck in the middle. I wanted everyone to be happy. So I decided to be proactive. I organized a family meeting.
I made a cute agenda on a Google Doc titled Roomie Harmony Summit complete with discussion points like Shared Space Usage and Communication Styles. I even baked cookies. The meeting started okay. I laid out my observations gently saying I just wanted us all to be comfortable. But it immediately went off the rails.
Lena got defensive saying she was just trying to include everyone and make our home lively. Chloe got teary and said she felt like her need for quiet was being treated as a personality flaw. My carefully worded discussion points made them feel like I was their therapist or their mom not their friend. Instead of solving anything it made everything worse.
Now there's a weird tense politeness in the apartment. Our easy casual dynamic is gone. Chloe is upset that I forced a confrontation she wasn't ready for. I feel awful. I just wanted to help. My intention was to clear the air but I think I just poisoned it. AITA for trying to fix things with a family meeting?
Insanity_Found said:
Very light YTA. It's not that you tried to help your friends which is laudable, but more that it's not something that you can do. They needed to communicate with each other, and you didn't need to be involved, so adding yourself to their dynamic caused unnecessary friction.
I would try and go back to both of them and communicate that you're friends and roommates both, so compromises need to be made on all sides. If Lena wants to entertain people all the time and Chloe wants quiet time, try and set a schedule well in advance for these things. Include quiet time, girl's night, and other activities so that everyone has a fair chance. It's a shared space and needs to be treated as such.
dell828 said:
Soft YTA. Sometimes the best way to handle things as to just let them play out instead of forcing a confrontation which you kind of did...since you weren’t immediately involved in almost felt like you were trying to mediate a discussion between two people didn’t really ask for or need mediation. Unless it’s an issue for all three of you, I would suggest not getting involved in this way.
Fabulous_Fly770 said:
NTA - But your roomies need to get a grip, Lena needs to understand if she wants people over every day then to get her own place and Chloe needs to defend herself and say she wants silence. You tried your best don’t feel bad, sending love!
Massive_Homework9430 said:
NTA. A shared home shouldn’t be a “lively” environment without all people in agreement. Lena sucks.
MD2SC22 said:
YTA. I know you think you’re helping and your heart is in the right place, but think about it from Chloe’s perspective. You have someone who clearly dislikes and avoids confrontation. You then put her in the same situation that you just explained she disliked, then you pulled the pin and lobbed a confrontation grenade at her.
I think what you should be doing going forward is just asking Chloe how she feels and what you can do to help her vs assuming you know what’s best for her.
No-Solid3265 said:
NTA. But it sounds like the three of you aren’t compatible roommates now. Chloe should probably live alone or with someone more like her. Lena should do the same.