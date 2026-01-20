'AITA for calling the family meeting that totally backfired?'

Insanity_Found said:

Very light YTA. It's not that you tried to help your friends which is laudable, but more that it's not something that you can do. They needed to communicate with each other, and you didn't need to be involved, so adding yourself to their dynamic caused unnecessary friction.

I would try and go back to both of them and communicate that you're friends and roommates both, so compromises need to be made on all sides. If Lena wants to entertain people all the time and Chloe wants quiet time, try and set a schedule well in advance for these things. Include quiet time, girl's night, and other activities so that everyone has a fair chance. It's a shared space and needs to be treated as such.