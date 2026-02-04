'AITA for calling my brother a 'demonic child?''

My brother made fun of this saying “haha, ”my name” is trying to take the last photos and videos of the dog before she died” he also made some comments about how we should just “put her down already.” I don’t know why but this hurt me really badly. So I snapped and said:

“Stop being a demonic child” and “you don’t deserve to have dogs” I was forced to apologize by my parents and my brother milked it last night and this morning. I don’t know, maybe I did take it too far. AITA?