'AITA for calling my brother a 'demonic child?''

This happened last night, and I’ve found I like getting insight from random strangers. So I can tell if I’m being gaslit or not by family. My brother (16m) has never been super nice to me (18f). I do not care, he’s the “baby."
My dog (10f) has been acting odd. won’t go down the stairs, our German shepherd attacked her, our Pomeranian is being more caring towards her, etc. Yesterday when we were sitting on the couch I found a big lump on her stomach. I barely touched it and she yelped and started shaking. I’m pretty sure it’s a cyst or a tumor.
I realized then that I have not taken any videos or pictures of her in over a month. if she was going to be gone soon I wanted some more recent videos and pictures to remember her by.
My brother made fun of this saying “haha, ”my name” is trying to take the last photos and videos of the dog before she died” he also made some comments about how we should just “put her down already.” I don’t know why but this hurt me really badly. So I snapped and said:
“Stop being a demonic child” and “you don’t deserve to have dogs” I was forced to apologize by my parents and my brother milked it last night and this morning. I don’t know, maybe I did take it too far. AITA?
NOTE: I was taking videos and photos of her because if we take her to the vet and she gets put down I won’t have any. she isn’t in my name. it isn’t my call if she gets put down or not. Please stop saying I’m a bad dog owner. It really hurts, you’re saying I don’t love my dog. I love my dog. Stop it.
FairyFartDaydreams said:
A lump in the abdomen might be a ticking time bomb. Ask your parents to take the dog to the vet.
analogascension said:
NTA. Not at all. Stand for what you said. He should be forced to apologize to you, not the other way around.
IllTemperedOldWoman said:
NTA, your brother is being nasty and your parents are enabling him. Close your heart to him. Close your heart to all of them, unless they change, and find a life for yourself away from them. Stop caring what they think as you look towards your adult life, away from them.
CharieRarie said:
I’m sorry, YOU were forced to apologize?! Did your brother also have to apologize for his behavior? NTA. Please try and get your dog seen by a vet though, it might not be as serious as you think.
luna_azul_smallfry said:
NTA your parents are enabling his behavior and he sounds like an ass. I'm sorry about your dog, will your parents bring her into the vet for proper care? If could be something manageable and if she's in pain she deserves vet care. Hopefully you have a change to get out of what sounds like a toxic household!
Kelsusaurus said:
NTA. But you/your family will be if you don't have a vet look at your dog and make the hard choice if the cyst/tumor is making life miserable for them. This is coming from someone who lost their dog very recently, very quickly, and similar circumstances.
Trust me, you want to do things on your own timeline (as much as you can) and pamper your dog in the meantime, rather than let everyone suffer further (and it will only get worse for your dog).