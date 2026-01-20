'AITA for calling my sister out for parentifying my niece?'

I was having a conversation with our mom about how I was just told that since I failed a class last semester, my financial aid was taken, so I have to skip this upcoming semester. Unprovoked, my sister jumped in, saying I needed to just give up on school because I’ve only successfully completed one semester in almost 2 years, just turned 27, and need to grow up and find a job...
Because clearly college wasn’t for me since the one semester I completed, I was constantly complaining about being tired and burned out. I pointed out that I was burned out because not only was I taking 21 credit hours but also balancing 2 full-time jobs.
She insisted that I had “no idea” what tired is and that I don’t have to work all day and then come home to kids, and all I do is game and “feed off the government." I am legally blind and receive SSDI for my vision or lack thereof.
I snapped and told her she HAS kids but doesn’t even parent, that the second my eldest niece could use the stove, she completely checked out, and that my niece has been essentially raising her sister since she was born. She immediately left and now won’t talk to me. My mom says I went too far and had no reason to bring up her parenting, and now I feel like she may be right.
NOTE: I’d like to clarify that I started school in the fall of 2023, finished that semester, skipped spring 2024 because of how badly I burned myself out and the mental toll of losing my job that January, then went back in the fall of 2024, dropped out halfway through due to some mental health stuff, and skipped 2025 as a whole as I was putting all my effort into finding work, as living off SSDI is unsustainable.
I planned to go back next week but was given that news. I got withdrawal marks for the semester I dropped but was told I didn’t “fail” anything that semester. The only class I’ve failed was 1 English class that first semester, and it was solely because I was falsely accused of using AI on my final portfolio, which was an automatic fail. I've only attempted 2 semesters total.
high_on_acrylic said:
I meeeaaan…since we’re criticizing other peoples life choices…don’t throw stones in glass houses lol NTA.
Shoddy-Stock7151 said:
NTA - parents don't have dibs on being tired, especially parents who use their own kids as childcare.
JazPrncess1 said:
NTA. People in glass houses shouldn’t throw stones.
Broken-Ice-Cube said:
ESH you're both being petty and throwing low blows. If you actually cared about your niece you'd have said something ages ago instead you're only using the situation to benefit yourself and throw in your sisters face.
Firm-Psychology-2243 said:
NTA, you matched her energy. As someone who has two degrees and regrets the expense, I would say if there’s an alternate pathway to what you want to do than uni…take it.
subsailor1968 said:
ESH. Honestly, you both sound pretty…crappy to each other.
AcanthisittaPlus5047 said:
ESH. Both of you need to just GROW UP ALREADY!