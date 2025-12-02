"AITA for calling out my friend for using my family tragedy?"

I (26F) have a close-knit group of friends from college. Last year, my older brother passed away very unexpectedly. It was, and still is, the most traumatic thing I've ever been through. My friends, including Sarah (26F), were incredibly supportive at the time checking in, sending food, etc.

I’ve been in therapy and am very private about my grief. I don’t bring it up in group settings because it’s heavy and it feels intensely personal. When asked how I am, I usually say "I'm okay, taking it day by day," and change the subject. Fast forward to yesterday.