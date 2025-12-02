'AITA for calling out my friend for using my family tragedy?'

I (26F) have a close-knit group of friends from college. Last year, my older brother passed away very unexpectedly. It was, and still is, the most traumatic thing I've ever been through. My friends, including Sarah (26F), were incredibly supportive at the time checking in, sending food, etc.
I’ve been in therapy and am very private about my grief. I don’t bring it up in group settings because it’s heavy and it feels intensely personal. When asked how I am, I usually say "I'm okay, taking it day by day," and change the subject. Fast forward to yesterday.
We were at a casual housewarming party for another friend. It was a happy, upbeat event. At one point, a group of about eight of us were chatting about our chaotic families during the holidays. Sarah, who has known me for years and was fully aware of the situation with my brother, suddenly pipes up in a loud, somber voice, I just think we all need to cherish our siblings.
You never know when they'll be gone. Some of us," she said, while making deliberate, sad eye contact with me, "have learned that the hard way. The empty chair at the table...it changes everything. The grief is just so overwhelming, it’s hard to even breathe sometimes." The room fell silent.
Everyone looked from her dramatically sad face to my stunned, horrified one. I hadn't spoken about my brother to this group in months. This wasn't a heartfelt, shared moment of remembrance it felt like she was narrating my pain for an audience. She was speaking as if she was the one carrying the burden, using my family's trauma as a prop to appear deep and empathetic.
I felt sick and exposed. Before I could even process, someone awkwardly said, "Oh, wow...that's...heavy," and patted my arm. The conversation painfully shifted. I pulled Sarah aside ten minutes later.
I was shaking but kept my voice low. "What was that? Why would you use my brother's death for a dramatic monologue in the middle of a party? That was my private pain, not your anecdote."
She looked offended. "I was just trying to honor his memory! You never talk about him, it's like you're erasing him. I was being supportive. You're so sensitive, you need to learn to accept comfort." I told her that using my tragedy to center herself and elicit a reaction from a room wasn't comfort, it was exploitation. I said it felt performative and violated my trust.
I left the party shortly after. Now, our friend group is divided. Some think Sarah was wildly out of line and cringey. Others think I overreacted and that she meant well, and I should be grateful she cares so much. They say I attacked her when she was just being emotional.
I feel like my right to grieve privately was trampled for her to get a moment of social capital as the deep, caring friend. But the conflict is poisoning the group. AITA for calling out my friend for bringing up my brother's death in a dramatic way at a social gathering?
Start_over_dude said:
Jesus Christ. NTA. I’d say ditch her. She’s unable to respect boundaries and personal space. She isn’t even worth yelling at.
Flat-Replacement4828 said:
NTA. She did not "mean well." It's as you said: she was using your personal tragedy to get attention.
NastyWoodshed said:
NTA, that's tacky AF.
psycheraven said:
NTA. Nobody gets to tell you how to grieve.
SubarcticFarmer said:
NTA, she used your tragedy trying to make herself feel more important.
myst3ryAURORA_green said:
NTA honestly what the heck? Very bizarre, out of line, and inappropriate.