'AITA for canceling a date over the location?'

While I was still looking at the menu, he texted again to say that he thought we could go to that lounge for dinner and then head to a nearby art themed bar for a nightcap. At that point I was honestly pretty thoroughly confused. Neither location were truly restaurants - they were bars, and he was fully aware that I’m a recovering alcoholic.

I genuinely am okay at restaurants that have alcohol options, but I was honestly a little godsmacked at the suggestion of two bars. Not restaurants with alcohol options. These are, first and foremost, bars. I decided to take the evening to think about it but texted him the next day that I didn’t think moving forward with a date was a good plan.