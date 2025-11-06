'AITA for not canceling or postponing my wedding after my niece died?'

My 26F older brother’s daughter tragically passed away last month, she was just 9 and she was hit by a car while walking home from school. I loved her of course she was so sweet. The entire family was destroyed over it and my brother who never cried hasn’t stopped crying since then.
My wedding is later this month and I refused to postpone it again because this would have been the 4th time, we were supposed to get married 3 years ago, but every single time something like this happens. First time it was his mom who died just two weeks before our marriage and the next was his little sister and third time was my dad and now my little niece.
I’m afraid that we’re cursed and if we postpone it again another loved one would die, I absolutely love my fiancée and he’s been nothing but supportive and loving of me all this time and I’ve always dreamed of a beautiful wedding so I also don’t just wanna go to a courthouse.
I told my family this and they think I’m the absolute worst person on earth for going on with my wedding after my niece's death, my brother cursed me out and called me names and he refuses to even speak to me now and so does my sister-in-law, but I also refuse to postpone my wedding again...
This should have been done years ago and honestly it’s just too stressful to keep planning for it and cancelling everything at the last minute. My entire family is on my brother’s side and mom already told me that if I go through with this that...
She wouldn’t come and would rather spend the day with my brother and his family and that honestly hurts so much because basically I’d have none of my family there because my two other brothers and sister said the same thing. Am I the ahole here?
jrm1102 said:
NTA - but maybe just elope? It's your wedding and you can have it when you want and postpone if you want. But also, if others feel they cant go thats their choice too. You just shouldn’t be insulted for it.
agirlsknowsthings said:
You should just elope. She passed away a month ago. It’s incredibly insensitive. Especially when you’ve already postponed due to deaths in his family and yours. I would go down to the courthouse and get married. Just you too. Maybe have a big reception or vow renewal in a year or a few years down the road.
Quiet-Patient5458 said:
Soft YTA. I understand not wanting to postpone it but ffs, your family hasn't even had time to mourn. You just expect them to show up be happy and celebrate while they've lost an integral part of their family? Sorry, but no. Maybe elope then have a big wedding party next year.
GollumTrees said:
NTA but just go do something fun on your own with your partner. Make it amazing. Your brother has no right to call you slurs, loss or not.
Bluewaveempress said:
I mean - you feeling you are cursed because others have died is a weird take. People lost loved ones - believe me, it's far worse to her parents than it is to you to have to reschedule a wedding. Do what you want, but I wouldn't not be able to get past it if you did in her dad's shoes. YTA.
thornynh*rny said:
YTA. Elope and then throw the wedding party for your 1 year anniversary. Then it won't be a wedding and won't be cursed.