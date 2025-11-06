"AITA for not canceling or postponing my wedding after my niece died?"

My 26F older brother’s daughter tragically passed away last month, she was just 9 and she was hit by a car while walking home from school. I loved her of course she was so sweet. The entire family was destroyed over it and my brother who never cried hasn’t stopped crying since then.

My wedding is later this month and I refused to postpone it again because this would have been the 4th time, we were supposed to get married 3 years ago, but every single time something like this happens. First time it was his mom who died just two weeks before our marriage and the next was his little sister and third time was my dad and now my little niece.