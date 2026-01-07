'AITA for causing issues in my best friend’s marriage?'

I reached out to her, offered an honest conversation, and said I’d take accountability or apologize if I hurt her, but she wasn’t receptive. I even told A I would step back if my presence causes stress in their marriage, but A doesn’t want that either. So… AITA? What am I doing wrong, and what should I be doing now?

Here's what people had to say to OP:

Clairita462 said:

NTA from what you've written. It sounds like their relationship brought the drama/mess, not you. It seems pretty clear that Bea has an unfounded sense of jealousy towards you, and A was not able to handle it well and reassure her or nothing he said would be able to do that.