'AITA for changing my bachelorette?'

I basically told her I wasn’t switching more plans and I want an overnight bachelorette and we can still hang out outside my bachelorette. Talking to my other 2 bridesmaids they are open to Europe, actually one is in London now as she works there and is just coming back to the US for my wedding. So we actually planned it to be in Greece and it’s a week in Greece.

My other friend is very happy as she and her husband wants to visit Europe anyway as they have family so the plan is for her to spend a week with me in Greece and then 2 weeks with her husband visiting family. I think this is the best for everyone as I’m not able to get PTO for the honeymoon until months later so this is my vacation for this year.