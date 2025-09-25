AITA for comparing my sister’s elopement to my other sister’s religious wedding?

The problem came up when my dad started ranting about Claire’s elopement. He thinks she did it as a personal slight against him. He’s still bitter because when Claire was first planning a traditional wedding she wanted her sisters to walk her down the aisle instead of him. Honestly the drama around that was part of the reason she decided to elope in the first place.

I told him that to me, Claire’s choice felt similar to Anna’s wedding. I wasn’t saying they meant the same thing. What I meant was that in both cases family wasn’t able to be part of the actual ceremony, just for different reasons. And I know how much it hurt me to be left out of Anna’s wedding even though I never blamed her.

My dad blew up and said it’s not the same at all. In his eyes Anna’s wedding was sacred and Claire’s was selfish. But to me the end result was the same, family being left out of a huge moment for reasons the individuals left out could not control.

So AITA for making that comparison?