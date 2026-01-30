'AITA for 'correcting' people when they give me their condolences?'

She followed me when I was walking away and said "I know you guys had a rocky relationship, but you need to put that aside now and grieve take care of things. She was your aunt and she loved you. Deep down you know you should do the right thing."

I stopped and turned and said "ok listen. I didn't even talk to her for almost 20 years so I really, really don't care. I don't need condolences or sympathy or life advice. She wasn't a good person, which is why she was in a nursing home to begin with and nobody visited her.

Because she was a bad person and no one cares when bad people die. There isn't even going to be a funeral. Because again nobody cares." I walked away but heard her huff something about speaking ill of the dead.