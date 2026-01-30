'AITA for 'correcting' people when they give me their condolences?'

So my mom's sister died last week. Someone I didn't like and didn't talk to for almost 20 years. It made zero difference to me. When I found out I shrugged and went back to what I was doing.
I'm not going to get into what she did to me because it would take too long but believe me I had my reasons. I went no contact the day I turned 18 and never looked back. I even told my mom to tell her family to keep me out of the obituary.
Well family friends/ friends of my mom have been reaching out to me to offer their sympathy/condolences. The first few times I just said thanks but I'm fine and changed the subject.
I ran into someone grocery shopping who unfortunately knows I'm my mom's kid. She said she was sorry about my aunt. I said thanks but I'm fine, we weren't close and tried walking away.
She followed me when I was walking away and said "I know you guys had a rocky relationship, but you need to put that aside now and grieve take care of things. She was your aunt and she loved you. Deep down you know you should do the right thing."
I stopped and turned and said "ok listen. I didn't even talk to her for almost 20 years so I really, really don't care. I don't need condolences or sympathy or life advice. She wasn't a good person, which is why she was in a nursing home to begin with and nobody visited her.
Because she was a bad person and no one cares when bad people die. There isn't even going to be a funeral. Because again nobody cares." I walked away but heard her huff something about speaking ill of the dead.
When my uncle died I cared, when my grandma died I cared. Then I appreciated people reaching out. Now I want them to leave me alone. I'm not sad. I'm indifferent. Apparently Ms. Nosey messaged my mom on Facebook and told her I went off on her in the grocery store about how much I hate my aunt.
I explained to my mom what actually happened. I also said I'm in my 30s people either need to accept my answer or leave me alone and not tattle to my mommy. My mom said I should just say thanks and go on with my life. No. I don't want people thinking I liked or cared about her. AITA?
Senior-Signature-983 said:
NTA. you tried "thanks, but I'm fine" multiple times. She pushed. The "she was your aunt and she loved you" line from someone who clearly doesn't know the full story is exactly the kind of thing that makes people snap. you didn't go off on her unprovoked — she followed you and gave unsolicited life advice.
Also, the whole "don't speak ill of the dead" thing is so tired. dying doesn't make someone a saint. you're allowed to be honest about who they were. And lmao at a grown woman running to facebook to tattle to your mom. that says everything about her.
RandomReddit9791 said:
NTA. You said what you said the first time and she should've accepted your answer.
Moemoe5 said:
NTA. Nosy people press and push because they want something to gossip about. The fact that she had to use fb to message your mom is an indicator of how lacking of a relationship she has with your mom. She refused to accept your initial response so she got a hot one.
trig72 said:
NTA. And I hate this notion of not "speaking ill of the dead." Just because they’re no longer here doesn’t mean all that history is wiped out. A crappy person is a crappy person is a crappy person, dead or alive. Ms Nosey doesn’t have all the details. Telling you what you need to do and to do the right thing was way out of line. She should mind her own business.
No_Limit_2589 said:
NTA, people tend to forget the things relatives have done when they die. Just because they died it doesn't mean they are completely absolved of everything they did when they were alive.
PhoniexEmberMagic said:
NTA. She pushed and didn't drop it. If someone was a crappy person in their life, being dead doesn't make them a better person. It just means they died bitter and alone. I respect you were honest about how you felt about the deceased, instead of fake tears and rose tinted memories.
Woman at store didn't know anything about y'alls relationship and should've kept her mouth shut instead of following you, saying how you should feel, and then ratting to your mom when you weren't swayed.