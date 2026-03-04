'AITA for criticizing the lunch my husband brought me?'

He saw my face and questioned it. I said, "It's been 10 years, have I EVER put mayo in my rice?" He replied that he puts my favorite hot sauce in it and it tastes great together, so he wanted to surprise me with a special sauce.

His points are that it's ungrateful of me to criticize a meal he made and brought for me, even more so when he was trying to please me with a special sauce made of my favorite hot sauce.

My points are that I really appreciate the gesture, but mayo?! Ten years of me being disgusted by his rice smothered in mayo. Ten years of telling him how much it disgusted me, but he still thought it was a good idea. So, AITA?

1) Our relationship is great; we're not about to divorce over this anytime soon.

2) I didn't notice the hot sauce at first because it's yellow and was mixed with the mayo, and because of my eye condition, I don't see nuances in colors. Any off-white or colors close to white are just white.