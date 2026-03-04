'AITA for cutting off my ex-MIL for saying my BF 'found a paycheck in my pants?''

I have told her each time I don’t feel comfortable with that as my ex lives close to her and I don’t want the kids to be near him because of things he did to us. She swore up and down she was no contact with him but she let it go.

I thought we were good until she messaged me to let me know my ex was jobless once again. My response was “Sucks to be him I guess." She then started to tell me how he was sober now and is working though the steps, apologizing to everyone etc. (he has never reached out to me).