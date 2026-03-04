'AITA for cutting off my ex-MIL for saying my BF 'found a paycheck in my pants?''

Back story: I was with my ex husband for 9 years. He is an alcoholic narcissist who hasn’t seen the kids we share since 2019 and is $55,000 behind in child support. He has never paid me more than a couple hundred a month when they catch up with him and start garnishing it.
His mother, ”Martha," hasn’t seen the kids since 2018, has never met my bf and knows nothing about our lives, she only makes assumptions. Six months after escaping my ex I met, Prince Charming. He has been amazing for my family, helped me and my children through a lot of trauma we had from my ex and is the only father my kids have known for the past 7 years. He is really my knight in shining armor.
The past two years Martha has asked me if she could come to my state. I told her both years that she could, I would even let her take the kids to a different town with more to do without me. Both times after booking flights and making plans she has cancelled and insisted I fly them to her state because my state is to boring.
I have told her each time I don’t feel comfortable with that as my ex lives close to her and I don’t want the kids to be near him because of things he did to us. She swore up and down she was no contact with him but she let it go.
I thought we were good until she messaged me to let me know my ex was jobless once again. My response was “Sucks to be him I guess." She then started to tell me how he was sober now and is working though the steps, apologizing to everyone etc. (he has never reached out to me).
I snapped back with I thought you didn’t talk to him and also I didn’t care if he was sober, he wasn’t always a drunk with me but he was always toxic. She just kept responding with excuses for his behavior and how everyone should have a chance at redemption. She also said how sacrificial he was for not reaching out to us “to keep the peace."
She then went on to state how she is so disappointed in my choice of men and how I sat the bar so low by choosing Prince. She kept calling him lazy cuz he is on disability and is the stay at home dad. She said at least with my son you never had to work ( he made me a stay at home mom so he could control me).
She started criticizing where we live because it’s a two bedroom house. I told her that Prince Charming and I could be living in a car and I would still always choose him. She took this as I would choose him over my kids, not as I would choose him no matter our situation.
She also claims I don’t take care of my kids and give all my attention to bf and that “He is not a role model for your kids, he is a lazy guy who found a paycheck in your pants." I called her out for twisting my words and lying about being in contact with my ex. Then, I blocked her.
A week later, I got a call from CPS because someone reported that I was dosing my kids with the devil's lettuce. (Hmm wonder who that could be. Martha knows I manage a dispo, but we have never ever given it to the kids. I use it for PTSD and my prince uses it for pain). CPS said my kids are amazing and they have no concerns. So AITA?
DifficultWing2453 said:
NTA but keep her out of your life.