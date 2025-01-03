"AITA for divorcing my wife and telling everyone that my she cheated on me?"

I (28m) been married to my wife (29f) for 2 years, dated her for 4 years I won't lie I still love her and still do and it still hurts me a bit to let her go but I have no other choice but to divorce her cause she betrayed me.

I found out that my wife cheated on me, she didn't actually cheat, she was just kissing someone while dancing with him, tbh I never suspected her and there were no red flags either, even when I checked her phone.

Until one of her friends I barely know showed me a photo, I asked her multiple questions like if she sleeps around or repeatedly kisses someone else etc, but she said this never happened before and she was very drunk but she thought I should know, I thanked her and told her to forward that photo to me.