'AITA for divorcing my wife and telling everyone that my she cheated on me?'

I (28m) been married to my wife (29f) for 2 years, dated her for 4 years I won't lie I still love her and still do and it still hurts me a bit to let her go but I have no other choice but to divorce her cause she betrayed me.
I found out that my wife cheated on me, she didn't actually cheat, she was just kissing someone while dancing with him, tbh I never suspected her and there were no red flags either, even when I checked her phone.
Until one of her friends I barely know showed me a photo, I asked her multiple questions like if she sleeps around or repeatedly kisses someone else etc, but she said this never happened before and she was very drunk but she thought I should know, I thanked her and told her to forward that photo to me.
I immediately asked my wife if she ever cheated, she refused so I showed her the photo, my wife started crying and said it was a mistake and the only mistake she has made and she didn't tell me because she thought I would get angry.
I said ofc, wouldn't you? I said I am divorcing her, she was shocked and said she anticipated that I would get angry, but would I divorce and throw away a relationship of 6 years over a kiss? I said I would and started leaving she tried to stop me but I didn't listen.
She and our families both called me alot and sent me angry texts, I ignored them all and instead got drunk and started going to clubs. When I had enough of this harassment I sent a long text to everyone explaining everything and sent the photo...
My wife sent me an angry text after I ignored her calls and she said that I shouldn't have told everyone about what's happening in our life and her family members are angry at her some even cut her off.
I should have kept it between us both and I going too far over a kiss when she was drunken so much that she could barely walk, so am I the ahole for telling everyone that she cheated?
LuckRatty said:
NTA. “She didn’t actually cheat, she was just kissing someone." Brother that’s cheating. Not to mention she lied before you pulled out the evidence, what else Is she lying about and not telling you?
Frejian said:
NTA. So it's perfectly fine for her to tell everyone that you are divorcing her and send them all after you to harass you, but you aren't allowed to clear the air and give them background on WHY you made that decision? F that.
Defiant_Visual5857 said:
NTA. Why would she get her family involved if she didn’t want them to know the truth?
Absoma said:
NTA. Here is the part you aren't didn't mention. You have no idea that she didn't do more with that guy. You've already seen what she would do in public. If they went to his car or place afterward, I'm sure they didn't just talk.
It doesn't appear like you set out to destroy her reputation. With her turning the family against you it was necessary to defend your actions. Sadly defending yourself made her actions public. She shouldn't have involved family. It was her choice to blow it up.
Past-Anything9789 said:
NTA - cheating is cheating, no matter how far it went. Just because she didn't sleep with him doesn't mean you have to forgive. If she didn't want her family and other people to know, she shouldn't have got them involved. It is up to you how you react to any given situation. Best of luck going forward.
JackfruitGlad8015 said:
Cheating is cheating, she ruined a 6 year relationship from a kiss, she could’ve saved herself if she told you immediately if she actually regretted it, but she didn’t and now here y’all are