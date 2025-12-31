"AITA for dumping a guy after being blindsided?"

I (33f) moved across the US last year to go back to school and change careers. I am living with family until I get a job in my desired field, probably another year, because I finish schooling for my dream job in the fall of 2026, and will be in my own place by spring of '27 the latest. I work and do school, plus spend time with the family, so my time is limited and very valuable to me.

I met this guy (37m) 4 months ago and we have been dating since. Everything was going great. I was upfront about my living situation, because I don't want to bring anyone home with my family there. He told me about his job, his place, his family, his dog. We shared similar desires of the future, multiple common interests, and values.