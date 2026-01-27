'AITA for emailing my boss and giving her an ultimatum?' UPDATED

"AITA for emailing my boss and giving her an ultimatum?"

So backstory...I 36(f), work in a medical office doing insurance, intake, and playing receptionist. Our practice is big enough where there is supposed to be 3 people doing my job, but the head receptionist quit and they refuse to hire anyone else. So I'm doing it all for maybe 4-5 months now.

They finally bring someone in to train, but sadly it is for another location. Let's call her Julie. We get to talking and she is 19 and has only worked as a seasonal cashier at Target. Somehow we got on the subject of pay which you should never do, but she was talking about the pay she got at Target then the pay she was starting out at my job.