'AITA for embarrassing a man at a party (and upsetting my friend)?'

I tried to explain that I do use social media but he cut me off. He went into a rant about how he has a very successful Instagram account and how I am probably following wrong and outdated advice. He went on and on about content strategies, SEO, and everything else, which I all know about and use successfully.

I know I should have probably stopped him there but he really wasn’t giving me time to reply to anything he was saying. By the end of his almost 10 minute rant (it probably wasn’t THAT long but it sure felt like it), a few other people nearby were also listening. At this point I was annoyed so I asked him, “if you are so successful, could I see your instagram page so I can learn some more tips?”