'AITA for embarrassing my boyfriend at his job?'

Yesterday I didn't have pockets so I gave my bf my card and he put it in his wallet. I hadn't really been out since so my boyfriend went to work with my card still in his pocket.
I got a message from the electric company today saying that our account was passed due but it wasn't, I was unable to reach anyone, the system wouldn't let me make a payment online, Yada yada yada.
I went up to his job when it wasn't busy (it was just him and another clerk) I ordered food from the other clerk and then asked my boyfriend for my payment card, he handed me the card and asked me if I was going shopping in an upbeat sort of way. I said "no unfortunately there's something wrong with the electric bill, I don't know. I'm trying to figure it out."
He responded it in an angry way "what did you do?" I was taken aback and told him we might as well just talk about this later. He responded with "yeah don't come up here bothering me with that sort of stuff."
This is where things went sideways. My food was ready and since there were other clerks and customers around his whole demeanor changed and he started being cheery and said in a sing-songy way "Sarah your order is ready." I looked at him, grabbed my food and walked right out the door.
He then texted me and said I embarrassed him not only in front of his customers but in front of his employees and to never come back up to his job again. I was actually already having a pretty rough day and something about him coming at me sideways and then trying to look cute when other people were around just completely set me off. So tell me, AITA?
To give a little bit more context on why he was so upset when I went and grabbed my food, I had a pretty pissed look on my face. I kept my eyes down, said thank you, and walked right out.
NeffAnnBlossom4eva said:
NTA. You should do what he said & never come back to his job again. Or his car. Or his house/apartment. Or him. At all. This is just a taste of how he reacts when he assumes you've done something wrong.
hannahbalism01 said:
If anything I think he was more embarrassing. The “what did you do” comment would have really embarrassed me. I also would have felt like his shopping comment was embarrassing.
Seafoamfairy5 said:
NTA. I don’t really understand why he got angry in the first place? He embarrassed himself and you had every right to just leave afterwards. He can’t act all friendly after snapping at you like that.
Sensei_Fing_Doug said:
NTA. That whole conversation made me feel awkward as hell and I wasn't enemies there.
anonanon-do-do-do said:
NTA. Be like the clerk he is, and say “NEXT” to him out of self respect and find a nicer BF.
First-Industry4762 said:
NTA, your boyfriend is two-faced. The way he talks to you is also not okay.
Spare_Necessary_810 said:
NTA, if he’s that easily embarrassed, and worse, jumps to accusations like that, he’s not a keeper. And l would advise you to look after your own card etc. You are not a child.