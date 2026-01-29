'AITA for embarrassing my boyfriend at his job?'

He responded it in an angry way "what did you do?" I was taken aback and told him we might as well just talk about this later. He responded with "yeah don't come up here bothering me with that sort of stuff."

This is where things went sideways. My food was ready and since there were other clerks and customers around his whole demeanor changed and he started being cheery and said in a sing-songy way "Sarah your order is ready." I looked at him, grabbed my food and walked right out the door.