'AITA for 'embarrassing' my wife in front of our 12-year-old?'

You fill out your kid's name in the "I give permission for _____ to go to the museum," you sign it, and you're done. Sometimes there is an extra question -- such as a check-box for "Do you want to pay $5 for your kid to have a school-provided lunch" or you can decline if you are packing a lunch for your kid.

So since Katie was sitting right there with a pen, I filled out the form, handed it back to her, she put it in her backpack, and my wife gets back and plops on the couch and says to Katie, "Did you need anything else?" Katie says no and starts to walk away. I say to my wife, "Where did you go just now?" and my wife says, "To add Katie's permission form to my to-do list."