'AITA for evicting my sister and her fiancé before their wedding?'

Admittedly, I'm jealous that they seem to be spending their 20s traveling and having fun, whereas I spent most of my 20s working 60-hour work weeks and saving money for my home.

I lived at home for a few years before I was able to afford my own home and wanted to give them the same privilege I had, but it feels like saving money was never their priority. They only started saving any money since their engagement last June.

They've been saving for their wedding in December 2026 ever since 2024, but haven't managed to save much considering the cost of their wedding will be close to 30k. They've both admitted to being frustrated with their financial situation, saying they don't think they'll be able to move out before their wedding.