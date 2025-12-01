'AITA for evicting my sister and her fiancé before their wedding?'

I, 30F currently live with my sister 27F and her fiancé, 31M. My sister and I have lived together since I bought the house in 2020 during the pandemic. The two of us decided to move from our parent's house after dealing with too many control issues from our father and thankfully, I had the savings to purchase a condo.
My sister asked to move in with me because of the conflict. At that time, she didn't have a full time job and couldn't split the rent, so she asked me if she could just cover the HOA fee, which was 300 dollars. Understanding her situation, I agreed and we moved in together.
About a month after we moved in together, she asked if her boyfriend could stay with us temporarily, due to him also having some family issues. I said he could stay if he paid a little money for the month. We agreed the two of them would give me 500 for the month, so their individual costs would be low and I could get some extra money to pay the bills.
That boyfriend (now fiancé) never ended up leaving and the problems have been piling up since. The house is always in a state of utter chaos and I believe they might have hoarder tendencies. My sister will not let me throw anything away, no matter how trivial, which has lead to piles and piles of random objects strewn about the furniture and floors.
There is an entire table in my kitchen relegated to junk, where I end up piling all the random things she won't let me throw away when I'm cleaning. The countertops and floors are always sticky unless I clean them. My sister and fiancé also refuse to clean anything that is "too gross," like bathrooms, sinks, garbage cans, and the refrigerator, so I'm the only one doing any of these tasks.
Our schedules don't coincide, so I often clean before bed and by the time I wake up in the morning, the house is already trashed again. Whenever I ask them to help me with the cleaning, my sister will explain to me how she is too exhausted from her job to clean, since she works as an ER nurse and works long, irregular hours.
Her fiancé is working full time and going to school part time, so he also uses this as an excuse to not participate in the cleaning either. This leaves me as basically the sole cleaner of the house, which has become very emotionally and physically taxing. Coming home fills me with dread, since I never know how badly the home is trashed.
The other issue lies in their rent expenses. In the 5 years we've lived together, they've just flat out refused to pay more rent. Even though the $500 they split was only a temporary offer and I've tried again and again to get them to split costs more evenly, they say its not fair that they're expected to pay my mortgage for me.
This means I end up covering all utilities, plus the mortgage and HOA fees, save for the 500 dollars sent to me at the beginning of the month. They do pay for food, though, which they argue is more costly than if I was to raise the rent. I feel like I'm being cheated, though. Especially because they seem to be able to afford to go on a lot of vacations, with them traveling roughly 3 to 5 times a year.
Admittedly, I'm jealous that they seem to be spending their 20s traveling and having fun, whereas I spent most of my 20s working 60-hour work weeks and saving money for my home.
I lived at home for a few years before I was able to afford my own home and wanted to give them the same privilege I had, but it feels like saving money was never their priority. They only started saving any money since their engagement last June.
They've been saving for their wedding in December 2026 ever since 2024, but haven't managed to save much considering the cost of their wedding will be close to 30k. They've both admitted to being frustrated with their financial situation, saying they don't think they'll be able to move out before their wedding.
Meanwhile, I'm getting increasingly fed up with the situation. I want them out of the house, but my parents worry they won't be able to afford the wedding if they need to pay for real rent. I've told my parents that they could always let the two of them stay with them if they're that worried about being able to afford the wedding and my parents have vehemently refused to take the two of them in.
I'm very close to reaching my breaking point and just asking them to move out, but I'm worried about if they'll be able to afford it. So I ask you, AITA for evicting my sister and her fiancé before their wedding?
facinationstreet said:
You can try to kick them out but 5 years in means you are going to have to legally evict them (if they know anything about the law). In the future, once they are finally evicted, which is going to take a long time, everyone that moves in should be signing a renter's agreement. NTA for wanting them out, TA for not covering yourself legally.
DawnShakhar said:
NTA. They have been abusing your generosity and making you unhappy, and you have every right to reclaim your home for yourself. However, after so much time, they may have tenants' rights. You need to consult a lawyer and serve them a formal eviction notice.
Jillandjay said:
An er nurse and her rent is only $500? Wow. That is insane that you have tolerated that. I would have thrown everything in the common area away after the 2nd warning for them to pick it up. NTA.
ThePythiaofApollo said:
Vacations and a 30k wedding? Plus they have turned your home into a pig pen? OP, are you seriously asking strangers if them paying you $500 a month to treat you like a patsy and your house like a toilet is tolerable? Seriously?
Careless-Image-885 said:
NTA. Evict them immediately. 5 years is way too long. If you have to, get a lawyer, have papers drawn up with a 30-day notice of eviction. Don't listen to the whining, yelling, name calling, etc. They will try to manipulate you by guilt and intimidation. If they say that they're trying to save money, etc., etc., tell them to go live with your father.
They are hoarding and destroying YOUR home. Your sister is making more than enough to pay at least half of the mortgage as rent. When these two aren't home, start throwing things. Put the bags somewhere that they can't find them and drag them back in.
Background_System726 said:
NTA. I'm surprised you lasted this long. I would have been kicked them out. They want to do grown up things like live together and get married. They need to be able to afford grown up life. If they don't have a place to stay, that's not your business. They are literal adults. They need to adult. Give him 30 days and tell the to get to steppin.'
RJack151 said:
NTA. Evict/kick them out. Tell them that you are tired of their laziness and you are sending them on their honeymoon early; with no return.